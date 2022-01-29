Short Interest in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGC) Rises By 461.5%

HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HHG Capital stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. HHG Capital has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

HHG Capital (NASDAQ:HHGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HHG Capital Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HHG Capital Corporation is based in Singapore.

