Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$24.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
