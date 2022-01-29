Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Declines By 57.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. 202,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,828. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

