Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Grows By 300.0%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of JATT Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. JATT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JATT Acquisition stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JATT Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

