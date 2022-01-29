Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 50.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KEWL stock remained flat at $$17.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.01.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.