Short Interest in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Declines By 45.5%

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MAAQU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

