Short Interest in Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Declines By 75.0%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MYBF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Muncy Bank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.