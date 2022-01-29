Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Expands By 6,000.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NANX opened at $2.80 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

