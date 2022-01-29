Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 54.5%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PMHG remained flat at $$28.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Prime Meridian has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 30.67%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

