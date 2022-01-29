Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 59.4%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,723. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.