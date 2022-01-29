Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 87.5%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,912. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Revival Gold
