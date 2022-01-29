Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 87.5%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,912. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

