Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 65.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,144. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.