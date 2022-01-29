Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 65.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,144. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.