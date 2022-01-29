Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Expands By 253.9%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 253.9% from the December 31st total of 494,500 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 446.66% and a negative return on equity of 945.24%.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

