Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 64.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TDK stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

