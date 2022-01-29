Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 64.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
TDK stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
