Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Grows By 2,350.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.01 on Friday. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

