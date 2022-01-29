Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expands By 145.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

