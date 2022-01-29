Showcase (SHO) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $108,841.78 and $7,661.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

