Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

