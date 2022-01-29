Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $419,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

