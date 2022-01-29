Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Silicom has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Silicom worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

