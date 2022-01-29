Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Shares of Silicom stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Silicom has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.