Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 678,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,422. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

