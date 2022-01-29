Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

