Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.
In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
