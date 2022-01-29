Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Sino Land alerts:

SNLAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.