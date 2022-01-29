Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 6,828 put options.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

