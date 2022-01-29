Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SIXWF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
