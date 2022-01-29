Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SIXWF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

