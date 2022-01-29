Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 62.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

