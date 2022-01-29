SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Critical Survey

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ames National and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $73.56 million 3.08 $18.85 million $2.61 9.54 SmartFinancial $133.04 million 3.34 $24.33 million $2.43 10.88

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ames National and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Ames National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15% SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.01% 1.02%

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Ames National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

