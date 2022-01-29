Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.