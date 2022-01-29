Smithfield Trust Co Invests $48,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 130,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

