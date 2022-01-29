Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $30.42 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

