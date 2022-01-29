Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SLAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 5,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,726. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

