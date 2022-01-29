SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 60.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $191,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $212.07 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.96.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

