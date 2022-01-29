Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 12806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

DTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

