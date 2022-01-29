Sonar 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,324.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Sonar has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $39,324.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

