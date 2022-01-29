Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

