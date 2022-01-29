Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 10,970,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.