Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234,516 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

