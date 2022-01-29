SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $90.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

