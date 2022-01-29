SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.