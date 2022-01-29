SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

