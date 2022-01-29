SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,274,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,274,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $41.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.