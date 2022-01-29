Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Spire by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 143,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.68 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

