SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Update

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMAP opened at $9.83 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

