Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.08. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 47,844 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

