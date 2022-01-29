Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.