SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Given New GBX 1,825 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SSEZF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

