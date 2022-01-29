S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

STBA stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

