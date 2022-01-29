Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 590. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as high as GBX 548 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.35), with a volume of 2244462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($7.07).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.94).

The firm has a market cap of £16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 454.66.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

