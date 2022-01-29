Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $590.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

