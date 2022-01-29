Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $176.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $709.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $2,170,585. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.75. 82,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. Standex International has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

